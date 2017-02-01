Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Grabs three points in win
Pavelski scored a goal and added two helpers in a 3-1 win over Chicago on Tuesday.
Little Joe continues to produce a shade less than a point-per-game clip, as he's now up to 45 points in 51 games. He'd only had one point in his last five contests heading into Tuesday, but it wouldn't be surprising if Pavelski goes on a bit of a run with upcoming games against inferior opponents (Vancouver, Arizona and Buffalo).
