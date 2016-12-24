Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Posts second consecutive multi-point showing
Pavelski scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist during Friday's overtime win against Edmonton.
The 32-year-old forward continues to provide elite fantasy results and owns a 10th-ranked 2.77 points per 60 minutes among all skaters with at least 5,000 minutes over the past four seasons. Pavelski is locked into a top offensive role in all situations, and he's also a high-volume shooter (3.5 shots per game).
More News
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Contributes two assists in winning effort•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Finds twine for 10th goal of season•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Adds helper in loss•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Drops two-point night on Habs•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Extends scoring streak to three games•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Team leader in points notches assist•