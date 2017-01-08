Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Reaches milestone with two-goal night

Pavelski scored a pair of goals to help him reach 600 career NHL points Saturday against Detroit.

Quite the milestone for Pavelski, who also scored in his previous outing against Minnesota. The veteran now has 15 goals and 37 points in 40 games on the season. Pavelski continues to be a dynamic fantasy weapon due to his consistency, power-play production and strong shots on goal total. His 600-point milestone Saturday is just another reminder that he's one of the most trustworthy fantasy forwards around.