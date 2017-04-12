Sharks' Joe Thornton: Game-time call for playoff opener
Thornton (knee) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's playoff opener against the Oilers, NHL.com reports.
Speaking last week about his health and readiness for the playoffs, Thornton said, "No doubt about Game 1." However, the bearded one reportedly told coach Peter DeBoer on Tuesday that he'd be open to playing in a limited capacity, which strongly suggests that he's not where he wants to be health-wise heading into postseason action.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...