Sharks' Joe Thornton: Game-time call for playoff opener

Thornton (knee) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's playoff opener against the Oilers, NHL.com reports.

Speaking last week about his health and readiness for the playoffs, Thornton said, "No doubt about Game 1." However, the bearded one reportedly told coach Peter DeBoer on Tuesday that he'd be open to playing in a limited capacity, which strongly suggests that he's not where he wants to be health-wise heading into postseason action.