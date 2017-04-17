Sharks' Joe Thornton: On ice for pregame warmups
Thornton (knee) is on the ice for pregame warmups Sunday, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports. As such, it looks likely that he will play in Game 3 against the Oilers.
Jumbo Joe was reported to be a game-time decision Sunday morning, so it looks like he'll be good to go after sitting out the previous five contests with the knee issue. Assuming there are no setbacks between line rushes and puck drop, Thornton should assume his regular role centering one of the team's top two scoring lines.
