Sharks' Joe Thornton: Registers two assists in victory
Thornton posted a pair of assists in a 4-1 victory over the Flames on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old only has two scores this season, but he now has 20 assists, which moves Thornton into a tie for 12th in the NHL. He has nine assists in nine games this month; that's a nice way to respond after failing to record a point in the final five games of November.
