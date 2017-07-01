Sharks' Joe Thornton: Returning to San Jose on one-year deal
Thornton (knee) will sign a one-year contract to remain with San Jose in 2017-18, Kevin Kurz of NBC Sports California reports.
Thornton displayed his dedication to the game and team by playing through a torn ACL and MCL during the 2016-17 playoffs. The club left him unprotected prior to the Vegas expansion draft, thought it was likely a calculated risk given his age and the major knee injury. The 37-year-old's career would seem to be winding down, but he'll play at least one more season with the Sharks. Thornton should retain his spot atop the club's depth chart in 2017-18 if he's healthy by the time the regular season rolls around.
