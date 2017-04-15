Sharks' Joe Thornton: Sidelined again Friday

Thornton (knee) will not play in Friday's Game 2 against the Oilers, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.

While Jumbo is said to be making progress, he's going to sit out his fifth straight game and the second one of the playoffs. Team Teal hung on for a win without him in the opener, but he's a premier setup man and more than holds his own in the defensive end when healthy. Take him out of your playoff pools if you haven't already.