Sharks' Joe Thornton: Sitting out Game 1

Thornton (knee) has been scratched for Wednesday's Game 1 matchup against the Oilers, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Thornton was considered a game-time call for the contest coming into the day. While he stated last week that he had "no doubt" that he would be ready for the club's playoff opener, it appears the knee issue hasn't healed as quickly as the veteran would like. He'll take another couple of days to rest, setting his sights on a return for Game 2 on Friday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...