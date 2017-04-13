Sharks' Joe Thornton: Sitting out Game 1

Thornton (knee) has been scratched for Wednesday's Game 1 matchup against the Oilers, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Thornton was considered a game-time call for the contest coming into the day. While he stated last week that he had "no doubt" that he would be ready for the club's playoff opener, it appears the knee issue hasn't healed as quickly as the veteran would like. He'll take another couple of days to rest, setting his sights on a return for Game 2 on Friday.