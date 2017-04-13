Sharks' Joe Thornton: Sitting out Game 1
Thornton (knee) has been scratched for Wednesday's Game 1 matchup against the Oilers, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.
Thornton was considered a game-time call for the contest coming into the day. While he stated last week that he had "no doubt" that he would be ready for the club's playoff opener, it appears the knee issue hasn't healed as quickly as the veteran would like. He'll take another couple of days to rest, setting his sights on a return for Game 2 on Friday.
More News
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Status to be decided around warmups•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Game-time call for playoff opener•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Practices Monday•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: All but ruled out Saturday•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Will be ready for playoffs•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...