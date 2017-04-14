Sharks' Joe Thornton: Status to be decided around warmups

Thornton (knee) is a game-time decision for Game 2 against the Oilers on Friday, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

Jumbo had that same 'game-time' status ahead of Game 1, but ultimately sat out as the Sharks prevailed for a huge road win. NHL teams are generally coy when deciding whether to disclose player injury information to the media, and it looks like Thornton is no exception with another update on him not likely to surface until warmups.

