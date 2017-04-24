Sharks' Joe Thornton: Undergoing surgery Monday
Thornton will have surgery Monday to repair a torn ACL and MCL suffered during the playoffs, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
The fact that Thornton was able to skate at all considering the extent of the damage to his knee is remarkable, but garnering a pair of helpers is all the more impressive. The veteran will now shift his focus to the 2017-18 campaign, although it is unclear if he will be ready in time for training camp. Another concern of course is whether the 37-year-old will want to continue playing -- assuming the Sharks offer him a new contract.
