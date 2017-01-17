Ward scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's win over Winnipeg.

After posting 21 goals and 43 points last year, the second-year Shark has just four goals and 16 points through 42 games this season. It's been a disappointing campaign, and Ward's deservedly been off the fantasy grid. One obvious explanation of his offensive decline is his lack of power-play production. He has failed to register a point with the man advantage after scoring 12 power-play points in 2015-16. Still, this was Ward's third multi-point showing in six games, so perhaps he has a strong finish ahead. It's probably still ill-advised to rely on him in most fantasy settings at this point, though.

