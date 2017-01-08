Ward collected a pair of assists in Saturday's win over Detroit.

Ward has now put put back-to-back multi-point games after managing just one assist in his previous eight outings. The 36-year-old has struggled this season with just three goals and 14 points in 38 games, but hopefully these two games are a sign of what's to come. Ward skates in the bottom-six, but he plays on the power play and has a decent shot, so he could be worth a look in some very deep leagues if he continues to heat up.