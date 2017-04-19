Ward dished out two helpers in Tuesday's 7-0 Game 4 win over Edmonton.

Ward's assists came 3:06 apart in the second period. He saw 3:46 of power play time during his team's eight opportunities with the extra man, but all of the veteran winger's production came at even strength. With three points through four games in this series, Ward now has 51 in 81 career postseason appearances.

