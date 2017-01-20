Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Activated from IR on Thursday
Donskoi (upper body) will return from injured reserved Thursday against Tampa Bay, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.
The winger only missed three games while on the IR, however, he might still need some time to get back to full speed. With 14 points in 41 games before being sidelined, he has proven himself to not be a factor in most fantasy leagues.
