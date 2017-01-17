Donskoi (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

It's still unclear how long Donskoi will remain out for since he's missed the last two games to injury, but the move to IR paired with the recalls of Barclay Goodrow and Ryan Carpenter indicate that the Finn could be out for Wednesday's game in Los Angeles and perhaps longer. Tommy Wingels could also see an expanded role during Donskoi's absence.

