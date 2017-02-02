Coach Peter DeBoer admitted Thursday that Donskoi will miss "another week or so," Curtis Pashelka fo the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Assuming the timeline holds true, the earliest the Sharks and fantasy owners can hope to see Donskoi would be next Thursday against the Bruins. The team begins a four-game road trip next Tuesday, so it wouldn't be surprising if he winds up staying behind for the entirety of that, but more information should arise as the date nears. After a productive rookie campaign in which he totaled 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) over 76 games, Donskoi's pace has slowed a bit in his sophomore season. Donskoi shuffled lines in the two full games back prior to his most recent injury, but figures to see significant ice time and time on the man advantage when healthy.