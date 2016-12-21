Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Records pair of goals in victory
Donskoi scored twice in a 4-1 victory over Flames on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old registered his first multi-point night last week, and now he has the first multi-goal game of his young career. After recording just one point in a 12-game span, Donskoi has four in his last three contests. His minutes have increased since he broke out of his slump, so he should have ample opportunity to keep this going when Edmonton comes to town Friday.
