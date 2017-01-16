Donskoi (upper body) is still considered day-to-day and will not suit up against the Jets on Monday, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Area News Group reports.

Donskoi had tallied a pair of goals in his previous four contests prior to getting hurt, but will now sit out his second game in a row. After a quality rookie year -- 11 goals and 25 assists -- the winger has definitely hit a sophomore slump as he has garnered just 14 points so far this season. Despite averaging 1:31 of power-play ice time per game, the 24-year-old has managed only one goals and three helpers with the man advantage.