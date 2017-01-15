Donskoi missed Saturday's game against the Blues due to an upper-body injury, Kevin Kurz of CSNBayArea.com reports.

Donskoi is considered day to day. Tommy Wingels drew back into the lineup in Donskoi's stead. The light-scoring right winger appeared to be turning a corner offensively, so this injury is a disappointment. When healthy he should only be trusted in the deepest of pools.