Donskoi (upper body) will be out for the Sharks' next three contests as he remains back in San Jose when the team kicks off a three-game road trip Thursday, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

Injuries have already kept Donskoi on the sideline for nine of the Sharks' last 12 outings with the latest news further pushing back his timeline to return. Even when he is healthy enough to slot back in, the winger could find himself relegated to a third-line role behind Tomas Hertl and Patrick Marleau who have been playing well during Donskoi's absence. San Jose are back at home Feb. 15 against the Panthers which will be the 24-year-old's next chance to get back on the ice.