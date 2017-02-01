Donskoi skated Wednesday but will not make the trip to Vancouver for Thursday's game due to an upper-body injury, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Area News Group reports.

Donskoi will remain in San Jose presumably to receive treatment, which could him on track to suit up for Saturday's home game against the Coyotes. The Finnish winger has now missed four games in a row and seven of the last ten, but he hasn't been much more than a bottom-six player this season.