Donskoi (undisclosed) is day-to-day, but won't be available for Tuesday's game with the Blackhawks, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Are News Group reports.

Donskoi has missed the past two games with the mystery condition and will sit out at least one more. With just 15 points in 44 games (a 28-point pace), the 25-year-old will need to crank things up upon his return if he hopes to challenge his rookie total of 36.