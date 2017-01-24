Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Won't suit up Tuesday
Donskoi will not play Tuesday night's game in Winnipeg due to an undisclosed injury, Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News reports.
Per Pashelka, Donskoi took a hit near the blue line during the first period of Monday night's matchup with the Avalanche and did not return. It's unclear at this point how long the 24-year-old Finn will be out, but Tuesday will mark the fifth game in which he's been absent so far this season.
