Korenar signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Friday.

Korenar appeared in 32 contests with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL last season, compiling a 14-11-4 record while registering a 2.22 GAA and a .925 save percentage over that span. The 19-year-old netminder, who recently attended San Jose's Summer Development Camp, will compete for AHL San Jose's starting gig in 2017-18.