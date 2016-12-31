Sharks' Justin Braun: Scores insurance goal against Flyers
Braun scored a third-period goal during Friday's win over Philadelphia.
It was just the second tally of the season for Braun, and with only six points, 36 shots and a minus-3 rating, he doesn't provide a lot of fantasy value. Additionally, he entered Friday's game starting just 39.6 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the offensive zone, which further hinders his upside.
