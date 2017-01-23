Braun has just seven points in 47 games this season.

The rearguard was able to put up an identical 23 points in each of the last two seasons, but has taken a major step back offensively in 2016-17. Where his game is developing, however, is on the defensive side of the puck, as his 84 hits and 82 blocked shots will attest. Braun had 95 and 140, respectively, last year, so perhaps the Sharks' coaching staff has asked him to take on more of a shutdown role. Nonetheless, his lack of scoring makes him a fringe fantasy commodity at best, even in leagues that count hits and blocks.