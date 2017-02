Labanc was recalled from AHL San Jose on Friday.

Labanc returns to the big club after a very short stint in the minors. The Sharks are apparently more satisfied with the potential that the 21-year-old has shown as compared to that of Ryan Carpenter, who was demoted to the AHL in a corresponding move. Labanc will look to expand on the seven goals and seven assists that he's tallied in 40 game so far this season at the NHL level.