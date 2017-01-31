LaBanc was recalled from AHL San Jose on Monday, TSN reports.

The burgeoning rookie was quite feisty in his minor-league appearance with the Barracuda this past Saturday, serving up a whopping 14 PIM after getting whistled for high-sticking and a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct no-nos. Nonetheless, his team prevailed over the Admirals 4-2 in that road contest. Labanc had been a fill-in option when Tomas Hertl was out long-term with a knee injury, but now he'll be centered by the Czech skater on the third line opposite Joel Ward. Labanc is averaging a point about once every three games and has been defensively responsible as evidenced by the plus-5 rating. He's an intriguing keeper option in most formats.