Labanc was reassigned to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda on Monday, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

The young American suited up in each of the Sharks' last 34 games, tallying a respectable 13 points in that span. Labanc was a prolific scorer in major junior, averaging 1.76 points per game in his final two OHL seasons, and has already recorded 15 points in his brief, nine-game AHL career. Having gone scoreless and put a total of three shots on goal in his last six contests, Labanc's demotion comes at a time when he may be lacking offensive confidence and will be hoping to rediscover it in the minors.