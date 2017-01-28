Labanc was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday, TSN reports.

The promising winger was not a part of Barracuda's 4-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday evening, but there's a good chance that Team Teal simply had him scheduled to rest after he worked his way into 31 consecutive NHL games. LaBanc has been quite the find, as the rookie has managed 14 points over 37 contests, including a pair of game-winners and a power-play assist. Before you shrug at that output, consider that he's done this despite averaging a mere 13:20 as a bottom-six skater. The 21-year-old from Brooklyn, New York is just getting started.