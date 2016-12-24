Labanc scored two goals -- including the overtime-winner -- against the Oilers on Friday.

Despite leaving his mark on Friday's win, the rookie isn't providing consistent offensive production. With six goals, eight points and 30 shots through 21 games, Labanc's numbers don't tip the fantasy scales in any yearly setting. He remains a player to watch because of his offensive upside, but at this stage of the season, he's likely best utilized as a low-priced flier in daily contests when San Jose faces a favorable matchup.