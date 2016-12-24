Sharks' Logan Couture: Collects two helpers in win over Oilers

Couture notched two assists -- including one on the overtime winning goal -- against Edmonton on Friday.

The multi-point showing was just the third of the season for Couture, and he's having a modest year offensively with just 11 goals, 22 points and 97 shots. Of course, those are solid fantasy numbers, and Couture remains a must-own asset. However, after posting 30 points through 24 playoff games last year, the 27-year-old pivot has returned to being a supporting scorer for your virtual club.