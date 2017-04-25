Sharks' Logan Couture: Continues to recover from facial injuries

Couture told reporters Tuesday that he's still dealing with the aftermath of taking a puck to the face against the Predators on March 25, Kevin Kurz of NBC Sports California reports.

Couture wore a full face shield during the Sharks' opening-round series against the Oilers, but never seemed to be fully recovered. The center managed to record two goals and an assist, but he was unable to will his team to victory. Barring a significant setback, the 28-year-old figures to be ready to go for training camp and the 2017-18 campaign.