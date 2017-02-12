Sharks' Logan Couture: Game-time call Sunday
Couture (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Couture missed Saturday's contest due to the upper-body ailment, but it appears as though the issue won't hold him out too long. His status for Sunday will likely reveal itself during pregame warmups, but he seems a good bet to play Wednesday at a minimum even if he can't go Sunday. Expect another update when the team takes the ice approximately 30 minutes prior to puck drop.
More News
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Sustains upper-body ailment, day-to-day•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Out Saturday•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Keeps offense rolling in losing cause•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Propels team to win with two-point effort•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Will play Thursday•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Out with illness Wednesday•