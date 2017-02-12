Sharks' Logan Couture: Game-time call Sunday

Couture (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Couture missed Saturday's contest due to the upper-body ailment, but it appears as though the issue won't hold him out too long. His status for Sunday will likely reveal itself during pregame warmups, but he seems a good bet to play Wednesday at a minimum even if he can't go Sunday. Expect another update when the team takes the ice approximately 30 minutes prior to puck drop.

