Sharks' Logan Couture: Game-time call Wednesday
Couture (mouth) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's playoff opener on the road against the Oilers, NHL.com reports.
Couture reportedly practiced Monday and Tuesday, but Sharks coach Peter DeBoer stopped short of saying that the punchy pivot will be ready to go for Game 1. "I think it was just nice to have him out there two practices in a row," DeBoer said. "I think every time he's on the ice, he feels better about where he's at."
