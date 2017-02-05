Sharks' Logan Couture: Keeps offense rolling in losing cause

Couture netted his 18th goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Couture continues to be a non-stop source of production, as he's now racked up four goals and nine points in his last eight games. He's been a force on the power play with seven markers thus far and is firing a healthy amount of pucks on net. Couture is a top-tier scorer on the top team in the Pacific Division and is showing no signs of slowing down. You know what to do.