Sharks' Logan Couture: Out Saturday

Couture (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Flyers, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

This news comes as a surprise, as there was no indication that Couture was dealing with an injury or illness until he didn't take the ice for Saturday's warmup session. The Sharks have yet to reveal what's holding Couture out of their matchup with the Flyers, but the 27-year-old pivot should be considered questionable at best for Sunday's game against New Jersey at this juncture.