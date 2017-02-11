Sharks' Logan Couture: Out Saturday
Couture (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Flyers, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.
This news comes as a surprise, as there was no indication that Couture was dealing with an injury or illness until he didn't take the ice for Saturday's warmup session. The Sharks have yet to reveal what's holding Couture out of their matchup with the Flyers, but the 27-year-old pivot should be considered questionable at best for Sunday's game against New Jersey at this juncture.
More News
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Keeps offense rolling in losing cause•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Propels team to win with two-point effort•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Will play Thursday•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Out with illness Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Tallies on power play in losing effort•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Collects two helpers in win over Oilers•