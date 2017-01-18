Sharks' Logan Couture: Out with illness Wednesday

Couture will miss Wednesday's game against the Kings due to an illness, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

While there's nothing to suggest that his injury status is beyond day-to-day, Couture being absent for even one game serves up a big blow to fantasy owners relying on him. Half of his 14 goals this season have taken place on the man advantage, and he's added 13 more helpers in 44 games. We have Joel Ward projected to take his place on the first man-advantage unit in this next game, making him a sneaky fantasy option for those involved in daily leagues.