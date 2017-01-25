Sharks' Logan Couture: Propels team to win with two-point effort
Couture contributed a goal and a power-play assist Tuesday in a 4-3 road win over the Jets.
This was just another day at the office for Couture, as he stretched his points streak to four games, contributing two goals, four assists and a sterling rating of plus-5 over that span. You can justify using him as a No. 1 forward in standard fantasy leagues.
