Sharks' Logan Couture: Scores twice in 7-0 Game 4 win

Couture scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 7-0 Game 4 win over the Oilers.

Couture's second goal of the night made it 5-0 and chased Cam Talbot just past the halfway point. The talented center had been held without a point in Games 1 through 3 after entering this series with 66 points in 80 career playoff appearances. Talbot had shut out San Jose in each of the previous two games, so this result was a pleasant surprise for Couture and the Sharks.

