Sharks' Logan Couture: Sustains upper-body ailment, day-to-day
Couture is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.
The eighth-year pivot was a surprise scratch Saturday for what culminated as a 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers on the road. Rookie Kevin Labanc took his spot in the lineup and ended up with five shots on goal and a power-play assist. Couture won't have to wait long to be reevaluated, as Team Teal travels to New Jersey to face the Devils on Sunday for the latter part of a back-to-back set.
