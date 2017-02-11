Sharks' Logan Couture: Sustains upper-body ailment, day-to-day

Couture is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

The eighth-year pivot was a surprise scratch Saturday for what culminated as a 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers on the road. Rookie Kevin Labanc took his spot in the lineup and ended up with five shots on goal and a power-play assist. Couture won't have to wait long to be reevaluated, as Team Teal travels to New Jersey to face the Devils on Sunday for the latter part of a back-to-back set.