Sharks' Logan Couture: Tallies on power play in losing effort

Couture opened the scoring in Wednesday's loss to Calgary with a power-play goal.

Although he's been well short of the spectacular production we expect from him -- just 11 points in the past 18 games -- Couture's starting to pick up the pace, netting three goals and an assist in his last five. Staying healthy has been an issue for him in recent years, but the 27-year-old hasn't yet missed a game this season; with his high-end talent and premier role, it wouldn't be surprising to see him go on a big second-half run if he can stay on the ice.