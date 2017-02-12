Sharks' Logan Couture: Will play Sunday

Couture (upper body) will draw into Sunday's lineup against the Devils, Curtis Pashelka of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Couture was considered a game-time call for the contest after he was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup, but it appears he will give it a go. The 27-year-old forward will center the second line between Patrick Marleau and Mikkel Boedker, and figures to retake his spot on the man advantage as well.

