Sharks' Logan Couture: Will play Thursday

Couture (illness) will play Thursday against Tampa Bay, Curtis Pashelka of the Bay Area News Group reports.

The 27-year-old missed Wednesday's game due to illness, but found himself back to fell health in time for the tilt with the Lightning. With 27 points in 44 games, the forward has room to improve. However, with 3:16 power play minutes per game, he gets plenty of opportunities to boost his scoring.