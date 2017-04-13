Sharks' Logan Couture: Will play Wednesday
Couture (mouth) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against Edmonton, Marc Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Couture will likely be playing through some discomfort while sporting extra facial protection against the Oilers, but his presence in the lineup will be extra important Wednesday, as the Sharks will be without Joe Thornton (knee) in Game 1. Couture, who was the leading scorer in last season's playoffs, will center Joe Pavelski and Melker Karlsson on San Jose's first line Wednesday evening.
More News
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Practices Monday•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: On track to miss Saturday's contest•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Won't play Thursday•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Upgraded to day-to-day•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Status uncertain for postseason•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...