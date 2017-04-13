Sharks' Logan Couture: Will play Wednesday

Couture (mouth) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against Edmonton, Marc Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Couture will likely be playing through some discomfort while sporting extra facial protection against the Oilers, but his presence in the lineup will be extra important Wednesday, as the Sharks will be without Joe Thornton (knee) in Game 1. Couture, who was the leading scorer in last season's playoffs, will center Joe Pavelski and Melker Karlsson on San Jose's first line Wednesday evening.