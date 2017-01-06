Vlasic (face) could return Saturday against Detroit, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

The defenseman took a puck to the face in the Dec. 30 game and has missed time since. Pickles is reportedly still in pain, but not ruling himself out for Saturday yet. Owners should keep their eyes peeled closer to the next puck drop. If he is unable to return, he'll get another shot Tuesday.

