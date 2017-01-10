Vlasic (face) will be a game-time decision against the Oilers on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

Vlasic will likely replace Mirco Mueller in the lineup if he is cleared to play. The defenseman remains on injured reserve, so he'll need to be activated before he can suit up.

