Vlasic (face) is expected to play Tuesday on the road against Edmonton, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

Vlasic missed the last four games due to an ailment sustained after taking a puck to the face but took part in Tuesday's morning skate and is expected to link up with Justin Braun on the Sharks' second defensive pairing. The 29-year-old is off his 39-goal pace reached in the 2015-16 campaign, but he has tallied two in his last four games.