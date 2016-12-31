Vlasic picked up a power-play assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Flyers, but the defenseman took a puck to the face in the final 30 seconds of the game and had to be assisted off the ice.

Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area writes that he caught up with Sharks coach Pete DeBoer after the game and asked how Vlasic is doing. "I don't know yet for sure. It looks -- as bad as it looked and as bad as it probably is," DeBoer said. "I've got my fingers crossed. The initial reports are that I don't believe it's that serious, so that's good." It's too soon to tell if Pickles will be available for Saturday's road game against the Kings, but the bench boss expressed his doubts about the defenseman being fit to play in that one.